Looking to take it match by match, says Nortje

Speedster a key player for Capitals

South African pacer Anrich Nortje wants to replicate his last year’s IPL performance in the upcoming second half of the T20 league to help Delhi Capitals win its maiden title here.

Nortje, who picked up 22 wickets in 16 matches in his first-ever IPL season in 2020, played an key role in helping DC reach its maiden final, where it lost to to Mumbai Indians here last year.

DC is set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22 when the season resumes here.

“It was here where things started to happen for me in the IPL, but I am looking to take it match by match this season. There’s a lot coming up, even after the IPL,” he said in a release issued by DC.

“We have to try and remember what we did here the last time we were here and try and implement that again. Hopefully, we can repeat what we did in the UAE the last time we were here,” said the 27-year-old.

Different second half

The fast bowler added that the second half of the IPL 2021 season will be completely different from the first half of the season.

“What worked at one place is not going to work at another place; so we have to take it game by game. The upcoming games in the UAE are going to be completely different from the games we had earlier in the season.

“Maybe teams will field different strategies in the second half of the tournament. We have to be switched on now and just be ready,” Nortje said.

He feels playing in the IPL before the T20 World Cup in the UAE is certainly going to be a big advantage for all the players.

“It’s definitely a massive advantage to play the IPL before the T20 World Cup. We have a chance to acclimatise to the conditions and get first-hand experience of the kind of wickets.”