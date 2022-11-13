Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz traded from Gujarat Titans to KKR

New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson | Photo Credit: AP

Defending champions Gujarat Titans have traded New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson and Afghan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz to Kolkata Knight Riders for the forthcoming Indian Premier League season.

The Titans had bought Ferguson for ₹10 crore at the IPL mega auction earlier this year. The Kiwi played 13 matches for the side and picked 12 wickets that included a four-wicket haul.

The pacer has previously represented KKR, the two-time champions, from 2017 to 2021.

Gurbaz, on the other hand, was included in the Gujarat Titans squad in the previous edition as a replacement for England batter Jason Roy, but the 20-year-old did not play any game last season.