Lockdown blues for Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal says he can stay away from home for three years once the lockdown is lifted.
“I will get lock-downed from my home, I will not come back to my home. I can’t take this anymore, can’t stay at home for longer now. These days of staying at home will suffice for the next three years now,” Chahal said in a chat with a TV presenter.
“I will live in a nearby hotel but will not stay at home, that’s it for me now, can’t bear anymore lockdown days.”
