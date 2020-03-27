Lockdown a welcome break, says TN Ranji player Jagadeesan

Tamil Nadu Ranji cricketer N. Jagadeesan has taken the 21-day lockdown in a positive way.

“Given the current situation, it’s better to stay safe and secure at home. To be honest, the lockdown has come as a welcome break for me. It has been a long season and I am making the best use of the break to spend some quality time with my parents,” he said.

Given their packed schedules, most players hardly get time with their families.

“That’s why my mother is so excited. She keeps cooking different dishes. I also chat a lot with my father about cricket,” said Jagadeesan.

With so much time to kill, what else does he do? “I keep myself busy with PlayStation games (FIFA and NBA), and also watch some good movies,” he said.

About keeping fit during this period, the 24-year-old said: “Sportspersons need to be active and fit. They cannot be tied down for many days. It’s difficult to remain this way, but there’s no other option. I keep myself fit by doing a lot of work in the gym. I play some tennis ball cricket, too, with my dad.”

The wicketkeeper-batsman, who made heads turn with a sensational innings of 183 in the Ranji game against Saurashtra at Rajkot, said he was following the schedule given by trainer Arun.

“I simply can’t afford to skip it [training] as I need to be back on the field whenever things improve.”

With the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) coming to his hometown — Coimbatore — this seaon, Jagadeesan is thrilled. “It will be a dream come true to play in front of my people. I hope and pray it will be on (in June).”

Around a dozen players from Coimbatore are expected to figure in the TNPL. “They are all waiting, and it is here that the mental preparation comes into play,” said Jagadeesan.