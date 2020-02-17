Cricket

Living a dream, says fast bowler Navdeep Saini

Steady progress: Navdeep Saini says he would love to keep representing India at the highest level.

Steady progress: Navdeep Saini says he would love to keep representing India at the highest level.   | Photo Credit: MICHAEL BRADLEY

‘Making Team India life-changing’

Fast bowler Navdeep Saini says representing India was a life-changing moment for him and he would look to continue his dream of playing at the highest level after getting a maiden Test call-up for the two-match series against New Zealand.

The 27-year-old has claimed 18 wickets in the limited-overs matches he has played so far.

“It’s everyone’s dream to reach this level. I want to carry this further,” Saini told senior pacer Mohammed Shami in a video posted on BCCI.TV.

“When I was selected for the Indian team, it was like a dream come true for me. I started playing at local level and moved on to Ranji. From there, to becoming a part of Indian national team, it was a life-changing moment for me,” he said.

Asked how he was helping budding cricketers, Saini, who made his India debut during the T20I series against the West Indies last year, said: “I help all the budding cricketers in the academy. I have helped a few kids with cricket equipment, spikes, or financial aid. I have seen how important all these things are for a young cricketer.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 17, 2020 10:54:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/living-a-dream-says-navdeep-saini/article30845418.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY