Living a dream, says fast bowler Navdeep Saini

Fast bowler Navdeep Saini says representing India was a life-changing moment for him and he would look to continue his dream of playing at the highest level after getting a maiden Test call-up for the two-match series against New Zealand.

The 27-year-old has claimed 18 wickets in the limited-overs matches he has played so far.

“It’s everyone’s dream to reach this level. I want to carry this further,” Saini told senior pacer Mohammed Shami in a video posted on BCCI.TV.

“When I was selected for the Indian team, it was like a dream come true for me. I started playing at local level and moved on to Ranji. From there, to becoming a part of Indian national team, it was a life-changing moment for me,” he said.

Asked how he was helping budding cricketers, Saini, who made his India debut during the T20I series against the West Indies last year, said: “I help all the budding cricketers in the academy. I have helped a few kids with cricket equipment, spikes, or financial aid. I have seen how important all these things are for a young cricketer.”