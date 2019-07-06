Live: 2019 Cricket World Cup | Australia vs South Africa scorecard

South Africa's Quinton de Kock runs between the wickets during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Australia and South Africa at Old Trafford in Manchester, northwest England on July 6, 2019.

South Africa's Quinton de Kock runs between the wickets during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Australia and South Africa at Old Trafford in Manchester, northwest England on July 6, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Victory over the Proteas at Old Trafford would ensure the defending champions remain top of the standings.

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and decided to bat first during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group match against Australia in Manchester on Saturday.

South Africa made a forced change bringing in Tabraiz Shamsi in place of injured Hashim Amla. Australia are playing with an unchanged XI.

Australia may have already booked their place in the semifinals of the World Cup ahead of Saturday's round-robin finale against South Africa but the match still matters to coach Justin Langer.

That would mean they stayed in Manchester for a semifinal on Tuesday which would almost certainly be against New Zealand — a team Australia have already defeated during this tournament and the side they beat in the 2015 final.

Langer wants to maintain the feel-good factor in his squad, who have lost just one game out of eight, to India, who are challenging them for top spot in the 10-team group phase.

