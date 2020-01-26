Live | New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I scorecard

Kane Williamson won the toss and decided that New Zealand will bat first in the second T20I at Eden Park in Auckland against India. Both teams went in with the same XIs from the first match.

Preview

India are unlikely to change a winning combination but a few changes in the bowling department won’t come as a surprise when the visitors take on New Zealand in the second T20 at the high-scoring Eden Park here on Sunday.

Jasprit Bumrah was the only bowler on either side to concede less than eight runs per over at the peculiar shaped ground with short boundaries in the series opener on Friday.

Both Mohammad Shami (0/53 in 4 overs) and Shardul Thakur (1/44 in 3 overs) were taken to the cleaners with the New Zealand batsmen using their pace to collect boundaries at will.

Since Shami is expected to retain his place in the playing eleven, Thakur might make way for Navdeep Saini. However, Saini, with his extra pace, too could go for big runs at the small ground.

