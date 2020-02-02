Live | New Zealand vs India 5th T20I scorecard

Kohli rested, Rohit Sharma leads

Virat Kohli sat out the 5th T20I at Mount Maunganui with Rohit Sharma captaining India in his place. India won the toss and decided to bat first, seeking to seal the series 5-0.

Kane Williamson sat out the match, with Tim Southee captaining the side. New Zealand named an unchanged XI.

Preview

Invincible so far, India will eye a rare 5-0 whitewash against a bruised and battered New Zealand in the final T20 International here on Sunday.

New Zealand have never lost all games in a bilateral T20I series (three or more matches) at home.

Since 2005, they have only once lost all games in a bilateral T20I series at home, going down 2-0 to England back in February 2008.

While this puts India in a unique position going ahead, they will still stay fifth in the ICC T20I rankings behind Pakistan, Australia, England and South Africa.

India will have their mind set elsewhere though, pertinently the experimentation cycle ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia. The fourth T20I was a step in that direction, but it mostly came to nought with the likes of Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube wasting their opportunities.

