Live: Indian Premier League 2019 | KXIP vs MI scorecard

Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin won the toss and elected to bowl against Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match in Mohali on Saturday.

KXIP have made one change, bringing in Murugan Ashwin in place of Varun Chakravarthy.

Mumbai Indians have fielded an unchanged side.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah.

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Andrew Tye.

(If you are viewing this on The Hindu app, click this link to view the scorecard in your browser)

Ravichandran Ashwin and Rohit Sharma are considered two of the sharpest minds in Indian cricket.

Just two games each into the season, they have already made news for more than their performances. A face-off between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians at the PCA Stadium here on Saturday would be an exciting clash of captaincy.

Kings XI’S Chris Gayle has been imperious but needs time to take off.

There have been handy cameos from Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller and Mandeep Singh even as K.L. Rahul continues his search for runs. They would be up against the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga, the former clearly the best in the world right now and the latter a master in the shortest format.

Read the full preview