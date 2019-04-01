Live: Indian Premier League 2019 | KXIP vs DC scorecard

01 April 2019 19:30 IST

Both teams would want their respective youngsters to continue leading the charge.

Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to field against Kings XI Punjab in an Indian Premier League match in Mohali on Monday.

Delhi had one change from their last game and fast bowler Avesh Khan has been brought into the playing XI in place of out-of-form veteran Amit Mishra.

Teams

KXIP: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, R Ashwin (capt), Hardus Viljoen, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, M Ashwin, Mohammed Shami

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Colin Ingram, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hanuma Vihari, Chris Morris, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada.

A day’s break between two high-intensity games may not be enough for players to recover but both Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals would be hoping their respective morale-boosting victories — in contrasting fashion — on Saturday would give the required momentum when they face off here on Monday.

Delhi, which registered its second win of the season, travels for its first away game here, high on Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer’s brilliant batting and the Super Over heroics of Kagiso Rabada.

KXIP was more than relieved to finally see K.L. Rahul get back among runs, with some help from wayward MI bowling. Both would want their respective youngsters to continue leading the charge.

