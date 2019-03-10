Live | India vs Australia 4th ODI scorecard

Toss

Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat in the fourth ODI against Australia at Mohali on Sunday.

For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K.L. Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Yuzvendra Chahal came in for Mohammed Shami, Ambati Rayudu, M.S. Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja.

Marcus Stoinis made way for Ashton Turner in the Australian XI.

Preview

In the third, it was Australia all the way in spite of Kohli doing his bit to change the script. The hosts will have to bring out their best to clinch the series. Clearly, Australia can again be expected to come hard against the frontline batsmen.

Though Australia is worried about losing wickets in a bunch in the middle overs, it can take heart from the showings in the first and third PowerPlays.

Overall, India continues to look vulnerable once the top-order, particularly Kohli, departs. No doubt, the Australians know how to hurt India. Unless the Indian top-order comes up with a fitting counter-attack, Australia can be expected to ride on the gains of Ranchi.