Live | India vs Australia 3rd ODI scorecard

Toss

Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss in the third ODI at Ranchi and decided that his team will bowl first.

The Indian players will be sporting camouflage caps today to remember the CRPF personnel who died in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14 and the armed forces. MS Dhoni, who hails from Ranchi, handed the caps to his teammates ahead of the toss. "We have decided to donate our match fees to the National Defence Fund," says Kohli at the toss.

India fielded an unchanged side while Australia replaced pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile with Jhye Richardson.

Preview

Like students practising sample papers ahead of a major exam, the Indian cricket team is using the last set of opportunities — the five-match One-Day International series against Australia — to get used to as many match situations as possible ahead of the ICC World Cup.

The Virat Kohli-led side, which is 2-0 up, will approach the third match with confidence.