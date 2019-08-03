WI vs IND | Live: West Indies vs India first T20 international scorecard

Virat Kohli won the toss and put the West Indies in to bat in the first fixture of their three-match T20 International series at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida on Saturday.

West Indies, who are preparing for the defence of the World T20 title in Australia in 14 months’ time, have welcomed back all-rounder Kieron Pollard and spinner Sunil Narine in their line-up.

However injury-prone all-rounder Andre Russell was a late withdrawal and has been replaced in the squad by Jason Mohammed, who did not make the final 11 for the first of back-to-back matches this weekend.

India are giving a senior international debut to fast-medium bowler Navdeep Saini as they seek to mould their squad with an eye as well on the World T20 tournament.

Saini’s opportunity comes in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, who will only feature in the Test leg of this tour while the absence of Hardik Pandya, who is rested from the entire campaign, gives Washington Sundar a chance to impress in this opening match.

Attacking opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who was forced out of the World Cup in England six weeks ago with a fractured thumb, makes his return to the Indian line-up at the top of the order alongside Rohit Sharma.

Try out fringe players

As captain Virat Kohli pointed out before leaving for the Caribbean tour, the main objective of the T20s and the subsequent ODI series against the West Indies is to try out the fringe players who are on selectors’ mind.

Kohli was expected to be rested for the limited-overs leg of the tour but a full strength squad has been picked barring the absence of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah who will join the side ahead of the Test series beginning August 22. All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been rested for the entire tour.

Preparation begins for T20 WC

India’s preparation for the next year’s T20 World Cup will begin with the three-match series against the West Indies, skipper Virat Kohli said.

“Yes, our preparation for the T20 World Cup begins now. We have about 25-26 games before that and we need to figure out our best 11 and best 15 based on the conditions.

“It is a good opportunity for the youngsters to cement their place,” said Kohli ahead of the series-opener in Lauderhill on Saturday.

