2019 Cricket World Cup | West Indies thrash Pakistan by 7 wickets

West Indies hammered Pakistan by seven wickets at Trent Bridge on Friday, May 31, 2019, to launch their World Cup campaign in style.

Pakistan were bowled out for just 105, with Oshane Thomas taking four wickets, before Chris Gayle smashed a quick-fire fifty as the West Indies romped home in just 13.4 overs.

Pakistan bundled out for 105

Earlier, overcast conditions and some quality bowlers in the team saw West Indies skipper Jason Holder have no hesitation in winning the toss and bowling first at Trent Bridge on Friday and the result was Pakistan folding up for just 105 as Oshane Thomas (4/27) and Holder (3/42) ran through the Pakistan batting line-up.

All-rounder Andre Russell played perfect second fiddle to the frontline pacers as he finished with figures of 2/4 from his three overs. This is Pakistan’s second lowest total in the World Cup.

Pakistan included fast bowlers Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir, who were both brought in late the World Cup squad from the cold in response to the team’s run of poor results leading into the tournament.

Pakistan has lost its past 10 ODIs, including a 5-0 whitewash by Australia and 4-0 thumping by England, and its problems were further compounded when it went down to Afghanistan by three wickets in a warm-up match.

But skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed hopes his side will draw inspiration from 2017, when the team was in a similar position.

“We will seek inspiration from our Champions Trophy win because then too we were losing and then lifted ourselves at the right time to win the trophy,” Sarfaraz said.

Pakistan had lost 4-1 in Australia before the tournament and India thumped it by 124 runs in the opening game. But it then beat South Africa, Sri Lanka and England on its way to the final, where it outclassed India again by 180 runs.

“The boys are motivated and by playing in England for a month, we are well prepared and you will hopefully see us doing well,” said Sarfaraz.

