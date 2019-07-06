IND vs SL: Cricket World Cup 2019 Live updates | Sri Lanka vs India scorecard

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat against India in their last league match of the World Cup in Leeds on Saturday.

India have made two changes. Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Shami have been rested, and Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja come in as their replacements.

Sri Lanka have made just one change, bringing in Thisara Perera in place of Jeffrey Vandersay.

India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Rishabh Pant, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka: 1 Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), 2 Kusal Perera (wk), 3 Avishka Fernando, 4 Kusal Mendis, 5 Angelo Mathews, 6 Lahiru Thirimanne, 7 Dhananjaya de Silva, 8 Isuru Udana, 9 Lasith Malinga, 10 Kasun Rajitha, 11 Thisara Perera.

A wobbly middle order has been a cause of concern despite the winning run and India would be desperate for the likes of Mahendra Singh Dhoni to find some form ahead of the semifinal when they take on Sri Lanka in their last preliminary World Cup clash in Leeds on Saturday.

Already assured of the second spot and a last-four spot, a win against Sri Lanka can take Virat Kohli’s men to the top of the points table provided Australia lose their final game against the already ousted South Africa.

So they might have a lot to play for as a pole position and a possible semifinal against a New Zealand team on a downward spiral will be more welcoming than facing a dangerous England which is on an upswing.

The middle-order puzzle has remained unsolved and it has increasingly looked that Indian team management has been heavily dependent on Plan A, which is success from their top-order.

