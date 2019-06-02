2019 Cricket World Cup | South Africa wins the toss, opts to bowl first

South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl first against Bangladesh in their Cricket World Cup match at the Oval on Sunday.

South Africa made two changes to the side that lost to England by 104 runs on Thursday. Hashim Amla, hit on the helmet by a Jofra Archer bouncer, was replaced by David Miller, and allrounder Chris Morris was in for Dwaine Pretorius.

Bangladesh worked out its injury concerns and prolific opener Tamim Iqbal will play after taking a whack to his left wrist on Friday in the nets.

The pitch is dry and conditions are expected to stay cloudy all day.

The lineups

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, JP Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehedi Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Mustafizur Rahman.

