Live: 2019 Cricket World Cup | New Zealand vs Pakistan scorecard

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat first after the toss was delayed due to morning drizzle in Birmingham.

Both Pakistan and New Zealand named unchanged line-ups.

(If you are viewing this on The Hindu app, click this link to open the scorecard in your browser)

Preview

Riding high on confidence after a much-needed win against South Africa, a buoyant Pakistan takes on New Zealand in a World Cup fixture at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

Placed seventh, with two wins and three losses, Pakistan has five points in six games. It needs to win all the remaining three fixtures to keep its semifinals hopes alive.

But the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side will have a mountain to climb against a rampaging New Zealand — which remains unbeaten in the tournament and needs just one more win to confirm its place in the semifinals.