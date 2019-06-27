Live: 2019 Cricket World Cup | India wins the toss, elects to bat first against West Indies

India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat against the West Indies in their ICC World Cup match in Old Trafford cricket ground on Thursday.

It is a must-win game for West Indies, who have left out Evin Lewis and Ashley Nurse and replaced them with Sunil Ambris and Fabian Allen.

India, unbeaten so far in the tournament, are unchanged which means Bhuvneshwar Kumar will sit out.

India: Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhon, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah.

West Indies: Jason Holder (C), Chris Gayle, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas.

 

In Manchester where its denizens dote on football, like it is in the rest of England, and are acrimoniously split between two clubs carrying the town’s name as prefix — United and City, the ICC World Cup has been at best, a pleasant distraction. Even the tabloids slot cricket from page 12 in the sports supplement while newsprint is largely devoted to the women’s football World Cup.

