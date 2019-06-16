India vs Pakistan live scorecard | Cricket World Cup 2019 | Rohit sets up seventh win for India against Pakistan in World Cup

Rohit Sharma pulverised a pedestrian Pakistan attack with a stylish hundred to lead India to a challenging 336 for five against Pakistan in a marquee World Cup encounter in Manchester on Sunday.

Despite heavy rains and overcast conditions during past few days, the pitch had very little moisture and turned out to be a batting beauty which Rohit and the other Indian batsmen exploited to the fullest.

The Indian vice-captain scored his 24th ODI hundred — 140 off 113 balls while KL Rahul (57) played the perfect second fiddle in an opening partnership of 137 runs.

Skipper Virat Kohli switched gears effortlessly during his 77 off 65 balls and also became the quickest to 11,000 ODI runs, eclipsing a 17-year record held by iconic Sachin Tendulkar.

Rohit hit 140, his second century of the tournament and 24th ODI hundred overall.

India have not yet lost to Pakistan in World Cup matches, winning all six games till date.

(If you are viewing this on The Hindu app, click this link to open the scorecard in your browser)

Earlier, our Correspondent Shreedutta Chidananda reported on the rain halting play.

Rain has played spoilsport at the ongoing International Cricket Council (ICC) cricket World Cup England and Wales 2019, washing out a number of matches, including India’s clash with New Zealand. As wet weather continues to affect games, the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method could come to feature prominently at the tournament.

India were 305 for four in 46.4 overs against Pakistan when rain halted play in their World Cup clash, in Manchester on Sunday.

Skipper Virat Kohli (71) and Vijay Shankar (3) were at the crease when the skies opened up.

India have a 6-0 record against Pakistan in World Cup matches.

Indian captain Virat Kohli stepped up the pedal and tormented the Pakistani bowlers by scoring his 51st ODI half-century during the 2019 Cricket world Cup match against Pakistan in Manchester on Sunday.

It is also Virat Kohli's second consecutive half-century of the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma completed his 24th ODI hundred during the 2019 World Cup match against Pakistan in Manchester on Sunday.

This is the second century for Rohit Sharma in this World Cup. He had already scored a brilliant century against South Africa in the opening encounter.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to field against India in the high-octane clash of the World Cup in Manchester on Sunday.

All-rounder Vijay Shankar replaced the injured Shikhar Dhawan in the Indian eleven while Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan were included in the Pakistan eleven.

India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Vijay Shankar, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Kedhar Jadhav, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan: 1 Imam-ul-Haq, 2 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Mohammad Hafeez, 5 Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt & wk), 6 Shoaib Malik, 7 Imad Wasim, 8 Shadab Khan, 9 Wahab Riaz, 10 Hasan Ali 11 Mohammad Amir

It took 17 years and four World Cups before India and Pakistan first met at the marquee event in international cricket. When they finally did, it signalled the start of an epic phase in the rivalry between the two.

India and Pakistan have met six times in the quadrennial event, with the former coming up on top in every single encounter. As the teams gear up to face for a seventh time on Sunday at Old Trafford.

A fan with a message before the start of the high-octane India-Pakistan World Cup 2019 match in Manchester on June 16, 2019. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Virat Kohli on the match

The cricketing globe may be in a tizzy over Sunday’s World Cup clash between India and Pakistan but Virat Kohli preferred to treat it as just another contest. “A professional approach to the game is most important. We can’t get too emotional. Obviously, the mindset of the player is always going to be different from that of the fans. You can’t mix the two,” the Indian skipper said in a press conference here on Saturday.

Kohli emphasised that he would prefer to focus on his team rather than worry about the opposition’s strengths: “In the first two games that we played, we had very clinical performances. We just focused on exactly what we needed to do. We are not focusing too much on what the opposition will bring to the table. If we play well as a team, we can beat any side.”

Click here to read full story

Next episode of the riveting rivalry primed to unfold

Match-preview days for sports scribes are all about quelling the nerves, figuring out the venue’s practice pitches where the teams train and identifying the press box. Just as some Indian cricket writers trudged into Old Trafford, the setting for Sunday’s high-octane World Cup game involving India and Pakistan, a car slowed down on the adjacent road.

Groundsmen cover the field with plastic sheets as it rains ahead of the 2019 Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan, in Manchester on June 15, 2019. | Photo Credit: AP

The youngster at the steering-wheel leaned towards the window, rolled down the glass and said: “Whether we win the World Cup or not, doesn’t matter, but please win tomorrow’s game.” Soon he merged with Saturday’s morning traffic but confusion lingered. Did he speak in Hindi or Urdu? There was a Punjabi inflexion too in his pronunciation but it is a language spoken on either side of the border. So, was he Indian or Pakistani? And did he realise the nationality of the gentlemen he spoke to?

Click here to read full story

Will anybody with brain put cricket World Cup in England, asks Mr. Mathrubootham

Whether you remember my nearby neighbour and friend Mr. Balaraman? Think think. You will remember. Retired bank employee fellow. Getting same pension as me. Same ditto. But non-stop purchasing items from Internet. Today Amazon. Tomorrow Flipkart. Day after tomorrow, TV. After that, microwave. One day I was doing evening walk and new luxury sofa set is being inserted into his front door.

One day after Seniors Intermediate Yoga I asked him, Balaraman, both of us are getting same pension, yes or no? Yes. We are both from middle-class family, yes or no? Yes. Both our fathers are not Nawab of Arcot, yes or no? Yes. Then rascal how you are purchasing all these items, like Dubai some petrol is there under your house?

Click here to read full story

Click here for the full points table

India vs Pakistan WC match: No clear favourite, says Zaheer Abbas

Former Pakistan skipper Zaheer Abbas believes that India, with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in its ranks, has the best batting unit in the world. However, he feels that when India takes on Pakistan on Sunday, there won’t be any clear favourite.

“If Pakistan wins the game at Old Trafford, the final will be between India and Pakistan, trust me,” the 71-year-old told Sportstar

Click here to read full story