NZ vs ENG: Cricket World Cup 2019 finals live updates | New Zealand vs England scorecard

England has seized the initiative in the Cricket World Cup final after Liam Plunkett took the wickets of Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls in the space of 14 balls.

New Zealand was 126-3 after 30 overs and being pegged back by England at Lord’s.

Nicholls departed for 55, his highest score of the tournament and his ninth half-century in 43 innings.

Ross Taylor was on 9 and Tom Latham on 5.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to bat first in the World Cup finals against England at Lord's in London on Sunday.

New Zealand and England go into the finals with an unchanged side.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(wk), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Tom Latham (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

England's Chris Woakes celebrates the dismissal of Martin Guptill duringthe 2019 Cricket World Cup finals against New Zealand at Lord's in London on July 14, 2019. | Photo Credit: AFP

The World Cup summit clash between hosts England and New Zealand Sunday has been delayed by half an hour due to overnight and early morning rain here.

The match will start at 3:30pm IST.

Both sides were bidding to be crowned world champions for the first time.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and England skipper Eoin Morgan. | Photo Credit: Reuters

England lost the 1979, 1987 and 1992 finals, while this is New Zealand's second successive appearance in the showpiece match after they finished runners-up to Australia in 2015.

The world order in cricket will witness a new dawn when a title-starved England, led by an Irish, meet their match in New Zealand’s feisty Black Caps in a World Cup final that will produce a new champion come Sunday.

Fans before the start of the 2019 Cricket World Cup finals at Lord's in London on July 14, 2019. | Photo Credit: Reuters

England’s global ambitions have never been fully realised since Sir Alf Ramsey’s team won the 1966 FIFA World Cup. Whether it is Gary Linekar or Hary Kane, the ‘Cup’ that they desperately want never came home during the last five and half decades.

Even the ‘Three Lionesses’ — England’s women football team under their mercurial manager Phil Neville — had insane following during their World Cup campaign that ended in a heartbreaking semi-final defeat.

This was at a time when Eoin Morgan’s men were going through a roller coaster ride but were hardly followed.

New Zealand showed that it can be a giant-slayer in the big battles

The World Cup wends it way back to London with its history, bustle, the subterranean maze of metro trains, a dry heat of 24 degrees above and the Wimbledon ballet of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. After 47 matches, including four washed-out ventures, in a long-winding campaign that lasted a month and a fortnight, England and New Zealand have withstood the vagaries of form and will face off in the final at Lord’s on Sunday.

In the pre-tournament buzz, England was expected to press hard for the title while New Zealand stayed in the dark-horses corner. But as they consistently do in big-ticket events, the Black Caps persevered, progressed steadily, stayed under the radar, coped with losses and when it came to the big battles, New Zealand showed that it can be a giant-slayer.

Lord’s may witness a ‘sea of blue’

The setting wouldn’t be an ideal one but Indians across the globe who have landed in or based out of the United Kingdom will be in majority during the World Cup final at the Lord’s on July 14.

All the tickets for the final have been sold out and despite India’s shock ouster in the semifinals, 90 per cent of the fans who have planned their trips months in advance, will still be thronging at the ‘Mecca of Cricket’ expecting some high quality action.

England sets up summit clash with New Zealand

England fans with their ‘we are bringing it home’ slogans specific to the World Cup, had plenty to cheer at a packed Edgbaston here on Thursday. Eoin Morgan’s men dished out a command performance in the semifinal against old foe Australia. An eight-wicket victory was sealed and New Zealand awaits in the final at Lord’s on Sunday.

Chasing Australia’s 223, which largely rested upon Steve Smith’s 85 (119b, 6x4), England scored 226 for two in 32.1 overs with Jason Roy’s marauding 85 (65b, 9x4, 5x6) head-lining the triumph.

Henry’s triple blow stuns India’s dream

The bugles were silenced, drums got discarded and disbelief reigned. For the Indian fans, a boisterous morning slipped into an afternoon of melancholy despite Ravindra Jadeja’s incredible knock, as New Zealand stunned Virat Kohli’s men in the World Cup semifinal at Old Trafford here on Wednesday.

Efficiency trumped flair and Kane Williamson’s men showed that they could win without a snarl. Pursuing New Zealand’s 239 for eight, India finished with 221 in 49.3 overs. Jadeja’s 77 (59b, 4x4, 4x6) was pulse-pounding but it was fated to end in tragedy while the Kiwis snatched an 18-run victory.

