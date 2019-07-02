Live: 2019 Cricket World Cup | Bangladesh vs India scorecard

Virat Kohli won the toss at Edgbaston and decided to bat first against Bangladesh.

India made two changes, leaving out Kedar Jadhav and Kuldeep Yadav to bring in Dinesh Karthik and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Bangladesh made two changes as well, bringing in Sabbir Rahman and Rubel Hossain for Mahmudullah and Mehidy Hassan.

(If you are viewing this on The Hindu app, click this link to open the scorecard in your browser)

Kedar Jadhav and Yuzvendra Chahal could find their names struck off the final XI as India aim for a quick turnaround in their penultimate World Cup group league game against a battle-hardened Bangladesh, which is trying to stay relevant in a fight for the last-four berth.

The seasoned Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravindra Jadeja are in contention for the first XI berths keeping the odd dimensions of the Edgbaston ground in mind.

India are currently on 11 points from seven games and a win on Tuesday will ensure a smooth passage to the semifinals unlike Bangladesh, who must win their last couple of league games in order to make their maiden entry into the last four stage.

Read full preview

(The article had earlier made wrong mention of the changes made by the Indian team. The error is regretted)