Live: 2019 Cricket World Cup | Australia vs Bangladesh scorecard

Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat first against Bangladesh in a World Cup match in Nottingham on Thursday.

Australia have made three changes, replacing Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa and Nathan Coulter-Nile with Shaun Marsh, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson.

For Bangladesh, Mohammad Saifuddin is out because of a back spasm while Mosaddek Hossain has hurt his shoulder.

In their absence, Sabbir Rahman and Rubel Hossain have been drafted into the Playing XI.

Teams:

Australia: Aaron Finch (Capt), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (Capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.