Live: 2019 Cricket World Cup | England vs Sri Lanka scorecard

The ICC World Cup trophy stands on display before the match between England and Sri Lanka in Leeds, England, Friday, June 21, 2019.

The ICC World Cup trophy stands on display before the match between England and Sri Lanka in Leeds, England, Friday, June 21, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AP

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected to bat first against England in their World Cup encounter here Friday.

England fielded an unchanged side from the Afghanistan game, while Sri Lanka made a couple of changes with Jeevan Mendis and Avishka Fernando coming into the team.

 

Teams:

England: James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Jos Buttler(w), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep.

