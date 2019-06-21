Live: 2019 Cricket World Cup | England vs Sri Lanka scorecard

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected to bat first against England in their World Cup encounter here Friday.

England fielded an unchanged side from the Afghanistan game, while Sri Lanka made a couple of changes with Jeevan Mendis and Avishka Fernando coming into the team.

(If you are viewing this on The Hindu app, click this link to open the scorecard in your browser)

Teams:

England: James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Jos Buttler(w), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep.