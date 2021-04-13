Cricket

Linde and Markram help SA pull level

Wihan Lubbe and Aiden Markram of South Africa in partnership during the 2nd KFC T20 International match between South Africa and Pakistan at Imperial Wanderers Stadium on April 12, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
AP JOHANNESBURG 13 April 2021 00:57 IST
Updated: 13 April 2021 01:04 IST

South Africa levelled the T20I series against Pakistan with a six-wicket win in the second match on Monday.

Stand-in captain Heinrich Klaasen made an unbeaten 36 off 21 balls to guide the Proteas to victory. Chasing Pakistan’s 140 for nine, the hosts made 141 for four. Opener Aiden Markram put South Africa on the victory path, scoring 54 off 30 balls with seven fours and three sixes.

Batting first, Pakistan was 10 for two in the third over and failed to put up a good total despite a run-a-ball 50 from captain Babar Azam and 32 from Mohammad Hafeez.

Advertising
Advertising

Left-arm spinner Linde took three for 23 and seamer Lizaad Williams three for 35.

The scores: Pakistan 140/9 in 20 overs (Babar Azam 50, Mohammad Hafeez 32, George Linde 3/23, Lizaad Williams 3/35) lost to South Africa 141/4 in 14 overs (Aiden Markram 54, Heinrich Klaasen 36 n.o.).

Comments
More In Sport Cricket
Read more...