Lewis shines as Windies triumph

Walsh is the star of hosts’ 4-1 series win over Australia

Opener Evin Lewis was at his rampaging best with an innings of 79 in setting up the West Indies’ 16-run victory over Australia in the final T20 International of their five-match series at the Daren Sammy Stadium here on Friday.

Lewis' punishing innings off just 34 balls, highlighted by nine sixes and four fours, lifted the home team to 199 for eight and earned him the Man-of-the-Match award as the West Indies also took the series 4-1.

Three wickets each

Pacers Sheldon Cottrell and Andre Russell then claimed three wickets each as Australia was restricted to 183 for nine.

Mitchell Marsh, who posted three half-centuries in his previous four innings, looked set for another substantial contribution but fell for 30 off 15 balls.

Despite being hampered by what appeared to be an ankle injury, Australia captain Aaron Finch sought to keep his team in the hunt.

Walsh, the Antiguan leg-spinner, was named Man-of-the-Series for his haul of 12 wickets, one short of the T20I series record of New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi, also against Australia, earlier this year.

The West Indies and Australia meet in three One-Day Internationals in Barbados starting next Tuesday.

The scores: West Indies 199/8 in 20 overs (Evin Lewis 79, Nicholas Pooran 31; Andrew Tye 3/37) bt Australia 183/9 in 20 overs (Aaron Finch 34, Mitchell Marsh 30, Matthew Wade 26; Simon Cottrell 3/29, Andre Russell 3/43).

Toss: West Indies.

MoM: Lewis.

MoS: Hayden Walsh; West Indies won match by 16 runs and series 4-1.