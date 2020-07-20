Level of professionalism has improved in women’s cricket, says Thirush Kamini

Over the last three years, women’s cricket in India has seen a steady rise. Thirush Kamini, who has played 39 ODIs for the country, feels the level of professionalism has grown since the 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup in England where India reached the final.

She was speaking with India cricketer Vijay Shankar on SportsRuler’s ‘Inside Out with Baggs’ YouTube show.

“Things have changed for the better in recent times,” Thirush Kamini said. “We are paid better and now we can afford a personal coach, or a trainer or a physio. We need it to step up to the next level. I realised this only when I started playing international cricket.

Vijay Shankar.

“A women’s under-19 cricketer now plays a lot of matches and to withstand a very strenuous season, she needs personalised support staff.” At the same time, one area Thirush Kamini felt that needed significant improvement was cricket equipment for women.

Using boys’ gloves

“Even now, I use boys’ gloves as men’s gloves are really huge for me. Shoes too were often big and I had to use double or triple socks to fit into [the shoes],” she added.

Vijay Shankar, who has a five-year-old niece interested in playing cricket, concurred. “I hope they get exclusive stuff for women soon. If someone like my niece wants to pick up the game, we should be prepared for that.”