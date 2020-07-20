Level of professionalism has improved in women’s cricket, says Thirush Kamini

Over the last three years, women’s cricket in India has seen a steady rise. Thirush Kamini, who has played 39 ODIs for the country, feels the level of professionalism has grown since the 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup in England where India reached the final.
She was speaking with India cricketer Vijay Shankar on SportsRuler’s ‘Inside Out with Baggs’ YouTube show.
“Things have changed for the better in recent times,” Thirush Kamini said. “We are paid better and now we can afford a personal coach, or a trainer or a physio. We need it to step up to the next level. I realised this only when I started playing international cricket.
Vijay Shankar.
“A women’s under-19 cricketer now plays a lot of matches and to withstand a very strenuous season, she needs personalised support staff.” At the same time, one area Thirush Kamini felt that needed significant improvement was cricket equipment for women.
Using boys’ gloves
“Even now, I use boys’ gloves as men’s gloves are really huge for me. Shoes too were often big and I had to use double or triple socks to fit into [the shoes],” she added.
Vijay Shankar, who has a five-year-old niece interested in playing cricket, concurred. “I hope they get exclusive stuff for women soon. If someone like my niece wants to pick up the game, we should be prepared for that.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath