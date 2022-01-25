Legends League | These men are still competitive, entertaining

Naman’s knock trumped by Tahir’s

Naman Ojha played a blinder at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium here the other night. But his 140 off just 69 balls didn’t prove enough for India Maharajas to win against World Giants.

A stunning onslaught from a man who is known primarily for his leg-spin took his side home with three wickets and as many balls to spare. Imran Tahir’s 52 not out off 19 balls turned the match around. Fellow South-African Kevin Pietersen had set up the chase with 53 off 27 balls.

Final over thrillers

That means the first three matches of the inaugural edition of the Legends League Cricket were all decided in the final over. The retired cricketers have proved that they could be more competitive than some people would have expected.

The 40-ball 80 by Yusuf Pathan had lit up the opening match, as he powered Maharajas to a six-wicket win against Asia Lions, for which Upul Tharanga had hit 66 off 46 balls earlier.

Then in the second match, Kevin O’Brien smashed 95 off 46 balls, only to end on the losing side as the Giants’ daunting total was overtaken by Lions, for which the Lankan duo Tillakaratne Dilshan (52, 32b) and Taranga (63, 43b) were in fine form.

The tournament has not just captured the imagination of the cricket fans in Oman. The streaming of the opening match on YouTube attracted more than 3.3 lakh views. And there have been more than 3.7 lakh views for the last match.

These men continue to entertain.

(The writer is in Muscat at the invitation of Legends League Cricket)