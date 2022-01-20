Legends League | Difficult to play in these bubbles: Kevin Pietersen

Pietersen says he’s not surprised Kohli quit captaincy

Virat Kohli’s decision to quit the Test captaincy may have come as a surprise to many, but not to Kevin Pietersen (KP).

“I am not surprised Virat decided to take that extra pressure off, it is difficult to play in these bubbles,” Pietersen, who is here to play for World Giants in the Legends League Cricket, said on Thursday. “I have got close friends in golf, football and other sports and they are some of the best players in the world. They say it is very difficult to play under the conditions of the last couple of years.”

Pietersen said it wasn’t right to judge a sportsperson’s performance during the pandemic. “It is very unfair, too harsh and too critical,” he said. “Kohli needs crowds for his juice to get going. He is an entertainer. People who are critical of modern sportsmen (under these circumstances) are foolish. These bubbles are very hard to play in and I have been in a couple of them for the broadcast. It is incredibly difficult.”

KP is looking forward to Rahul Dravid’s progress as India’s coach. “He is a good friend,” said Pietersen. “He has done wonders for India’s youngsters and I am looking forward to his progress with the senior players.”

As for the captaincy, he feels India is spoilt for choice. “You have got Rohit Sharma, K.L. Rahul,” he said. “I have always loved the Hitman. He is a fabulous player. His captaincy has been great for Mumbai Indians. (As for) Rishabh Pant, not yet, but maybe one day.”

He said it was stupid to blame the IPL for the poor performance of England’s Test team. “Very few of them play in the IPL,” he said.

(The writer is in Muscat at the invitation of Legends League Cricket).