Legends League | Akhtar and Jayasuriya for Asia Lions

New Delhi

23 December 2021 22:23 IST

The Legends Cricket League, a professional cricket league for retired international cricketers, on Thursday announced that Shoaib Akhtar and Sanath Jayasuriya would play for Asia Lions in the inaugural edition next month.

The league — featuring Asia Lions, India and Rest of the World — will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Oman.

Besides, Asia Lions also includes Shahid Afridi, Muttiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf, Umar Gul, Younis Khan and Asghar Afghan.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who is the commissioner of the league, said: “This is top quality exciting cricket on offer. The Lions of Asia from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh & Afghanistan coming together in one team will definitely give the other two teams a run for their money.”