Cricket

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi gets maiden call-up for Windies series, Kuldeep Yadav makes comeback

Ravi Bishnoi. File  

Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi was on Wednesday rewarded with a maiden India call-up for the upcoming Twenty20 series against the West Indies while senior wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav also returned to the white ball set up after a knee surgery.

“Kuldeep Yadav is making a comeback and Ravi Bishnoi is the new face in the team for West Indies series. The team will be led by Rohit Sharma,” a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

It is learnt that pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been retained in the ODI squad and dropped for T20s while former skipper Virat Kohli will feature in both squads.

It is understood that Kuldeep, who had lost his mojo in the Kohli-Ravi Shastri era, has been called back as the current team management and selectors feel that he has the x-factor to contribute to team’s cause.

He underwent a knee surgery in September last year.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 26, 2022 9:46:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/leg-spinner-ravi-bishnoi-gets-maiden-call-up-for-windies-series-kuldeep-yadav-makes-comeback/article38329848.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY