‘Learning so much from Anderson’: Ollie Robinson

England captain Joe Root was full of praise for the lanky pacer after his performance in the Headingley Test

Ollie Robinson, the player of the match at Headingley, has acknowledged James Anderson’s help during his return to the England set-up after being suspended for a disciplinary investigation into tweets he had made as a teenager.

“I am learning so much from Jimmy Anderson. Since I’ve come into the England environment, he’s been one of my closest friends. I speak to him every day,” Robinson said. “He showed me the grip for the wobble-seam ball before this match and I practised it in the nets. Then I tried it in the game here and it went quite well.”

England captain Joe Root was full of praise for the lanky pacer. “Ollie has been phenomenal. He’s had a big influence on all the Tests he’s played,” Root said. “We knew how skilful he was, but it was a question of whether he could back it up in his third spell with an old ball. He has shown he can.”