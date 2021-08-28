‘Learning so much from Anderson’: Ollie Robinson

Ollie Robinson, the player of the match at Headingley, has acknowledged James Anderson’s help during his return to the England set-up after being suspended for a disciplinary investigation into tweets he had made as a teenager.
“I am learning so much from Jimmy Anderson. Since I’ve come into the England environment, he’s been one of my closest friends. I speak to him every day,” Robinson said. “He showed me the grip for the wobble-seam ball before this match and I practised it in the nets. Then I tried it in the game here and it went quite well.”
England captain Joe Root was full of praise for the lanky pacer. “Ollie has been phenomenal. He’s had a big influence on all the Tests he’s played,” Root said. “We knew how skilful he was, but it was a question of whether he could back it up in his third spell with an old ball. He has shown he can.”