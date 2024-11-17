Laxman lavishes praise on team after 3-1 T20I series triumph in SA

India head coach for South Africa tour V.V.S. Laxman has hailed the T20 International series triumph as "a special effort" after his team secured a massive 135-run win in the last match in Johannesburg.

India won the four-match T20I series 3-1, with the likes of batters Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson, and bowler Varun Chakravarty making big impact.

“Really proud of our guys for the spirit with which they played this entire series. 3-1 win is a special effort, brilliantly led by @surya_14kumar, @IamSanjuSamson, and Tilak were unstoppable with the bat, and Varun Chakravarthy was outstanding with the ball,” Laxman posted on his X account.

“... the entire team, the way they played and enjoyed each other’s success, couldn’t be prouder of the boys. Congratulations on a memorable win,” the batting great said in a post on X.

Captain Suryakumar also described the series win as a “special” one.

“Well done, boys; congratulations to all. Everybody knows how difficult it is to win series overseas. The last time we came here, it was 1-1,” he said while addressing the team at the dressing room after the series win.

“This time, even after we led 2-1 in the series, we decided how to play the last match (aggressively), and everybody stepped up. Credit goes to everybody. We won this series as a team.”

He also thanked the non-playing members of the team — Vijaykumar Vyshak, Jitesh Sharma, and Yash Dayal — for their support. He also thanked the support staff for their valuable inputs.

“It’s a special win, and I am sure everyone must be happy. At the same time, we take a lot of learning and will go back and reflect. All the best to all those who are turning up in domestic matches, I am also going (for that),” he added.