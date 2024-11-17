 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Laxman lavishes praise on team after 3-1 T20I series triumph in SA

India head coach V.V.S. Laxman praises the team’s T20 series win in South Africa, highlighting standout performances by players

Updated - November 17, 2024 02:00 am IST - Johannesburg

PTI
Indian players celebrate after their win against South Africa in the fourth T20 cricket match at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Friday (November 15, 2024).

Indian players celebrate after their win against South Africa in the fourth T20 cricket match at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Friday (November 15, 2024). | Photo Credit: AP

India head coach for South Africa tour V.V.S. Laxman has hailed the T20 International series triumph as "a special effort" after his team secured a massive 135-run win in the last match in Johannesburg.

India won the four-match T20I series 3-1, with the likes of batters Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson, and bowler Varun Chakravarty making big impact.

Ind vs SA: In three T20Is, we've seen fearless approach by India: V.V.S. Laxman

“Really proud of our guys for the spirit with which they played this entire series. 3-1 win is a special effort, brilliantly led by @surya_14kumar, @IamSanjuSamson, and Tilak were unstoppable with the bat, and Varun Chakravarthy was outstanding with the ball,” Laxman posted on his X account.

“... the entire team, the way they played and enjoyed each other’s success, couldn’t be prouder of the boys. Congratulations on a memorable win,” the batting great said in a post on X.

Captain Suryakumar also described the series win as a “special” one.

“Well done, boys; congratulations to all. Everybody knows how difficult it is to win series overseas. The last time we came here, it was 1-1,” he said while addressing the team at the dressing room after the series win.

“This time, even after we led 2-1 in the series, we decided how to play the last match (aggressively), and everybody stepped up. Credit goes to everybody. We won this series as a team.”

He also thanked the non-playing members of the team — Vijaykumar Vyshak, Jitesh Sharma, and Yash Dayal — for their support. He also thanked the support staff for their valuable inputs.

“It’s a special win, and I am sure everyone must be happy. At the same time, we take a lot of learning and will go back and reflect. All the best to all those who are turning up in domestic matches, I am also going (for that),” he added.

Published - November 17, 2024 01:59 am IST

Related Topics

cricket / India / South Africa

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.