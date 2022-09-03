Lara to take over as Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach

Brian Lara. | Photo Credit: File Photo

West Indian cricket legend Brian Lara will be head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad for the 2023 Indian Premier League season.

This was formally announced by the team management on Saturday, a day after Tom Moody quit the post. For the record, Lara was SRH strategic advisor and batting coach last season.

It may be mentioned here that Moody returned to SRH in 2021 as Director with another Aussie, Trevor Bayliss, as the head coach. In the 2022 season, he returned as head coach for the second time after a successful campaign between 2013 and 2019 during which SRH also emerged champion in the 2016 edition.