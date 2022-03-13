Kushagara completes double

Nadeem also hits a century as Jharkhand piles it on

Seventeen-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra converted his maiden three-figure score into a double hundred and Shahbaz Nadeem got his second century as Jharkhand piled a mountain of runs to have a complete control over its Ranji Trophy pre-quarterfinal match against Nagaland at the Eden Gardens here on Sunday.

Jharkhand resumed the second day at 402 for five and went on toamass 769 for nine at stumps to record its highest ever total.

Big stands

Kushagra (266, 269b, 37x4, 2x6), who began from 112,batted beautifully to gather runs all over the park. He built two more century stands worth 128 and 166 with Anukul Roy (59, 88b, 7x4) and Nadeem (123 batting, 223b, 14x4, 1x6) respectively as the Nagaland bowlers erred and fielders did a sloppy job.

Kushagra hoisted leg-spinner Khrievitso Kense to be held at point.

Nadeem, who collected most of the runs on the leg-side, batted grittily with No.11 Rahul Shukla (29 batting, 4x4, 1x6) to achievehis hundred. They put up an unbeaten 10th wicket stand of 80 runs.

The scores:Jharkhand 769/9 in 177 overs (Kumar Kushagra 266, Shahbaz Nadeem 123 batting, Virat Singh 107, Kumar Suraj 66, Utkarsh Singh 36, Kense 3/138, Lemtur 3/161) vs Nagaland.