Kumble comes out in support of Jaffer

Anil Kumble on Thursday extended his support to former India teammate Wasim Jaffer after the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) alleged that he had tried to force religion-based selections as the state team’s coach.

Irfan Pathan and Manoj Tiwary also stood in solidarity with Jaffer and supported the leading run-getter in the Ranji Trophy.

Jaffer, who quit as Uttarakhand coach owing to a dispute with the state association, on Wednesday rejected allegations by CAU officials that he favoured Muslim players in the team.

He got support from Kumble, who currently heads ICC’s Cricket Committee. “With you Wasim. Did the right thing. Unfortunately it’s the players who’ll miss your mentorship,” Kumble wrote on his twitter handle.