Kuldeep is Anil bhai’s product, says Raina

Mumbai: Away from the scene of action in international cricket in recent times, Suresh Raina attributed his Uttar Pradesh teammate and chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav’s success to the work done by former India head coach Anil Kumble.

In about eight months, Kuldeep has played Test, ODI and T20 cricket for India and has taken 32 wickets in all. Raina was fielding questions at a promotional event to launch the eighth Skechers Performance Goa River Marathon to be held on December 10. Long-distance runner Kavita Tungar (Raut) was also present.

Asked about Kuldeep’s remarkable ability, bowling left-hand wrist spin, Raina said: “Yeah, he’s doing good. I guess credit goes to Anil (Kumble) bhai. He worked really hard with him. When I was speaking to him during the IPL and first-class cricket, he always used to message Anil bhai and he’s a product of Anil Kumble.”

“He’s done so much for him. And he’s done well with Brad Hogg as well, the chinaman for KKR. I think he’s the guy who’ll change everything in the bowling department,” Raina said.

Look at the Aussies, they were somehow smashing other spinner, but couldn’t rotate the strike against him. That’s the mind he has. He’s done well for Uttar Pradesh, he’s done well in the u-19 World Cup and you’ll see him shining very soon.”