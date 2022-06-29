KSCA plans new T20 tournament
The competition will replace the Karnataka Premier League
The Karnataka State Cricket Association is set to replace the now-defunct Karnataka Premier League T20 cricket tournament with a fresh competition this year. The KPL was last held in 2019 before a match-fixing and betting scandal grounded it.
The KSCA intends to hold the new six-team tournament from August 15 to 31 at three venues – Bengaluru, Hubballi and Mysuru. On Wednesday, the Association floated an Expression of Interest (EOI) document for team sponsorship and naming rights for the outfits set to be based in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Hubballi / Dharwad, Raichur and Mangaluru.
Vinay Mruthyunjaya, Treasurer & official spokesperson, KSCA stated that further details about the tournament would be shared in the second week of July. EOI documents are to be returned by prospective owners by July 5.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.