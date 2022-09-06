Kolkata, Ahmedabad to host Mushtaq Ali, Hazare knockouts; BCCI confirms two Irani Cup ties

Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot, Punjab and Jaipur will host the league stage of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy while Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Kolkata and Ranchi will stage the Vijay Hazare league fixture

PTI New Delhi
September 06, 2022 16:16 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka batsman Devdutt Padikkal plays a shot during a semifinal match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T-20 Trophy between Haryana and Karnataka in 2019. File | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

ADVERTISEMENT

Kolkata and Ahmedabad will host the knockout stages of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) and Vijay Hazare Trophy, respectively, while the BCCI will conduct two Irani Cup ties over the next months.

SMAT, the domestic T20 cricket tournament, will take place from October 11 to November 5 while the Vijay Hazare one-day competition will run from November 12 to December 2.

Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot, Punjab and Jaipur will host the league stage of SMAT while Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Kolkata and Ranchi will stage the Vijay Hazare league fixtures.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The BCCI is conducting a full-fledged domestic season for the first time since 2020.

The Board also confirmed that the two Irani Cup ties will be held at the start and end of season.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The 2020 Ranji Trophy champions Saurashtra will host Rest of India from October 1-5 while current champions Madhya Pradesh host ROI from March 1-5 next year, as per the scheduled shared by BCCI to State units.

Saurashtra were not able to play the Irani Cup after their maiden Ranji triumph in March 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

The inaugural women's under-15 event will be played from December 26 to January 12 across five venues including Bangalore, Ranchi, Rajkot, Indore, Raipur, Pune.

"BCCI is glad to announce a girls U-15 One Day tournament. This tournament is introduced to create a pathway for our youngsters which will help introduce fresh talent," read a BCCI note to State units.

The season begins with Duleep Trophy in September 8 to 25.

The premier domestic event, Ranji Trophy, returns to the traditional home and away format and will run from December 12 to February 20.

Teams could only get to play three league games in Ranji Trophy due to a truncated season.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
cricket
domestic
sport

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app