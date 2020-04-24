Cricket

Kohli says he will never leave RCB

Sharing a dream: AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli want to win the IPL together.

Sharing a dream: AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli want to win the IPL together.  

The love and loyalty of the fans will never let him leave Royal Challengers Bangalore till the time he is playing in the IPL, skipper Virat Kohli said on Friday.

During a live session on Instagram with former South Africa captain and RCB teammate AB de Villiers, Kohli said winning the tournament remains the goal but he would not leave the team irrespective of the results.

“It has been such an amazing journey. It is always going to be our dream, winning the IPL together. There is no scenario where I could think of leaving the team ever.

“You can feel emotional about the season not going well, but till the time I am playing IPL, I am never leaving this team. The fans, their loyalty has been amazing,” said the India skipper.

The South African echoed Kohli’s words. “Same for me. I never want to leave RCB, but to do that I got to keep scoring runs. I am not the captain you see,” said the de Villiers in jest.

