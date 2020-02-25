Cricket

Kohli named in Asia squad

Kolkata: Indian team captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks with his teammates after winning the day-night Test series against Bangladesh, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI11_24_2019_000063A)

Kolkata: Indian team captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks with his teammates after winning the day-night Test series against Bangladesh, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

India skipper Virat Kohli was on Tuesday named in the Asia XI squad, which also features Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Shami, to take on a World XI in a two-match T20I series to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman here on March 21 and 22.

The squads:

Asia XI: K.L. Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Thisara Perera, Lasith Malinga, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Sandeep Lamichhane, and Mahmudullah.

World XI: Alex Hales, Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis, Nicholas Pooran, Brendan Taylor, Jonny Bairstow, Kieron Pollard, Sheldon Cottrell, Lungi Ngidi, Andrew Tye, and Mitchell McClenaghan.

