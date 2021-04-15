Kohli is Wisden’s ODI player of 2010s

Kapil and Tendulkar take the honours for for 1980s and 1990s

Virat Kohli has been named Wisden Almanack’s ODI player of the 2010s, while England all-rounder Ben Stokes was declared the ‘Cricketer of the Year’ for a second successive time.

“To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the first One-Day International, five ODI cricketers of the decade have been named in the 2021 edition of the Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack,” the reference book stated.

“One cricketer has been named for each of the decades between 1971 and 2021, with India captain Virat Kohli taking the award for the 2010s,” Wisden said on its website.

Kohli, who made his ODI debut in 2008 and was part of the 2011 World Cup-winning Indian team, made more than 11,000 runs in the 10-year stretch, averaging over 60 and scoring 42 centuries.

Sachin Tendulkar was named the ODI Cricketer of the 1990s and Kapil Dev the best for the 1980s.

India’s 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev was chosen as the best for the 1980s. Kapil claimed more wickets than any other in the decade and scored at the highest strike rate of any batsman with over 1000 runs.

Sir Vivian Richards claimed the prize in the 1970s while Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan got the nod for the 2000s.

“His [Stokes] haul of 641 Test runs at 58 in the calendar year was more than anyone else, while his 19 wickets cost just 18 apiece. He did it all against a backdrop of personal tragedy: his father, Ged, died in December at the age of 65,” Wisden editor Lawrence Booth said of Ben Stokes.

Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, West Indian Jason Holder, Mohammed Rizwan and Darren Stevens were named ‘Cricketers of the Year’. Australia’s Beth Mooney was awarded ‘Leading Women’s Cricketer in the World’ while West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard was named the ‘Leading T20 Cricketer in the World’.