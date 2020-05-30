Kohli hails Dhoni’s role in his rise to captaincy

Virat Kohli credited M.S. Dhoni in his promotion as India captain.

In a conversation with R. Ashwin on the Instagram show ‘Reminisce with Ash’, Kohli spoke about the transition from his days as the under-19 skipper to his current role, leading the national team.

Taking responsibility

“I liked taking responsibility and I was used to leading my club and State teams. I also captained the Ranji Trophy side with seniors. So I was never overawed by captaincy,” said Kohli.

“But becoming captain of India was not even in my wildest dreams. It was about wanting to play and be in the XI regularly or at least I wanted to be discussed… is this guy good enough?

“Then the transition happens slowly. You start talking to the captain regularly. I was always in MS’s ear. He would deny a lot of things but also discuss a lot of things. He got a lot of confidence I can do this after him.

“A large part of me becoming captain was also to do with him observing me for a long period of time.”