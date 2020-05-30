Cricket

Kohli hails Dhoni’s role in his rise to captaincy

‘A large part had to do with him observing me. He was confident I could do it after him’

Virat Kohli credited M.S. Dhoni in his promotion as India captain.

In a conversation with R. Ashwin on the Instagram show ‘Reminisce with Ash’, Kohli spoke about the transition from his days as the under-19 skipper to his current role, leading the national team.

Taking responsibility

“I liked taking responsibility and I was used to leading my club and State teams. I also captained the Ranji Trophy side with seniors. So I was never overawed by captaincy,” said Kohli.

“But becoming captain of India was not even in my wildest dreams. It was about wanting to play and be in the XI regularly or at least I wanted to be discussed… is this guy good enough?

“Then the transition happens slowly. You start talking to the captain regularly. I was always in MS’s ear. He would deny a lot of things but also discuss a lot of things. He got a lot of confidence I can do this after him.

“A large part of me becoming captain was also to do with him observing me for a long period of time.”

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2020 10:10:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/kohli-hails-dhonis-role-in-his-rise-to-captaincy/article31711885.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY