Kohli gave energy, Rohit will give calmness, says Irfan Pathan

Feels former was the best captain India has ever had in Tests

Irfan Pathan believes Virat Kohli could still contribute a lot to the Indian cricket team in a leadership role though he has quit captaincy.

“He is not the captain, but as long as he is in the team, he is a leader,” the former India all-rounder said. “He will help the new captain to do the right thing.”

Irfan, who played for the India Maharajas at the Legends League Cricket that concluded in Muscat on Saturday, said that Kohli was the best captain India ever had in Tests and not in terms of just the results.

“He sent out the right messages and he took the team’s fitness to another level,” he said. “Going forward, I am sure he will help out others, especially Rohit Sharma. Every captain contributes in unique fashion. Kohli had his energy, Rohit will give you calmness.”

Good job

Irfan feels the BCCI has done a good job during the pandemic. “It is commendable that they organised both the Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournaments and that too with so many teams,” he said. “And we have people like Rahul Dravid in decision-making roles. I had suggested last year to him that we should turn the Under-23 age-group into Under-25 so that the youngsters don’t lose their two years.”

Irfan is glad that Deepak Hooda has been picked for India’s ODI team against the West Indies.

“I remember him coming to the Moti Bag Stadium along with his father and I started practising with him,” he said. “What he did in the last two years speaks a lot about his character. He has nice wrists, he is a gun fielder and match-winner.”

Great platform

Irfan said he enjoyed playing at the Legends tournament. “It is a great platform for former players,” he said.

(The writer was in Muscat at the invitation of Legends League Cricket).