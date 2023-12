December 29, 2023 10:41 am | Updated 10:41 am IST

Virat Kohli on Thursday, December 28, 2023 became the first batter to score 2000 runs in seven different calendar years. His 76 of 82 balls in the first Test against South Africa took his tally to 2006 runs in 2023.

He had previously achieved the feat in 2012 (2186 runs), 2014 (2286 runs), 2016 (2595 runs), 2017 (2818 runs), 2018 (2735 runs) and 2019 (2455 runs).