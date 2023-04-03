Kohli, du Plessis make it a walk in the park for RCB; Tilak’s blitz in vain

April 03, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bangalore made a flying start to its IPL campaign with a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Sunday.

Skipper Faf du Plessis (73, 43b, 5x4, 6x6) and Virat Kohli (82 n.o., 49b, 6x4, 5x6) powered RCB to the 172-run target with 22 balls to spare.

The MI attack was utterly disappointing, serving up overpitched freebies to du Plessis and Kohli. They were happy to accept the gifts, putting on a match-winning 148-run stand. RCB raced ahead of the curve at 53 for no loss at the end of the PowerPlay, and when the 100-run mark was reached in just 10.3 overs, the writing was on the wall.

Kohli received a couple of lives. Archer put down a tough return catch when the batter was on seven, and Hrithik Shokeen dropped a sitter when Kohli was on 68.

Brilliant knock

After being put in to bat, a brilliant unbeaten 84 from Tilak Verma helped MI put up a respectable total. Tilak’s knock rescued MI, which was struggling at 20 for three at one stage. Tilak hammered nine fours and four sixes to record his highest IPL score. He finished the MI innings with a helicopter shot which sailed over long-on for a six.

Apart from Tilak, none of the MI batters looked convincing. Skipper Rohit Sharma (1, 10b) looked completely out of sorts, while Ishan Kishan (10) and Cameron Green (5) fell cheaply. Suryakumar Yadav was expected to pull MI back on track, but the middle-order maverick was taken out by off-spinner Michael Bracewell for 15.

RCB fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was incisive with the new ball, keeping a tight lid on the scoring rate with a stump-to-stump line. Leg-spiner Karn Sharma was impressive in the middle overs, taking two crucial wickets.

Reece Topley hurt his shoulder while fielding, and left the ground for treatment.