Kohli back in India for IPL, set to join RCB training camp

March 17, 2024 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - New Delhi

The batter landed in Mumbai on March 17, and he is expected to join the training camp of Royal Challengers Bangalore soon.

PTI

India’s Virat Kohli. File | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Batting maestro Virat Kohli on March 17 returned to India, following the birth of his son Akaay, and is set to join his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore's training camp ahead of the upcoming IPL.

Kohli had opted out of the India-England Test series citing "personal reasons". Later on, it was announced that the break was taken so that the batting star could be present for the birth of his son in the UK.

"@imVkohli HAS ARRIVED ...and that moment is here! The Red King is back in India, ready to start his #IPLonStar campaign on March 22 v CSK," IPL broadcaster Star Sports tweeted.

"Get ready to cheer for the King and groove to some Kingly beats as Star Sports' new anthem - Kohli Calling has dropped on all platforms. And tune in only to Star Sports (as always!) for 'all things Kohli' this IPL." The batter landed in Mumbai on Sunday, and he is expected to join the training camp of Royal Challengers Bangalore soon.

Despite his brilliance for the side over the years, RCB are still yet to get their hands on the coveted IPL trophy.

Kohli aggregated 639 runs in last year's IPL.

