Kohli a true leader: AB

Bengaluru: A.B. de Villiers has hailed Virat Kohli as a “true leader”, while admitting that he originally harboured doubts over the latter's captaincy potential.

“It has been an amazing journey to watch him grow as a leader,” the South African said here on Thursday.

“In the beginning, when people mentioned to me he has leadership qualities and might become a captain one day, I doubted it.

“Always a great player, but I thought he was very emotional with his reactions. He has found a way to deal with it. He is still an emotional, passionate character, but he can manage and control that.

“He did not have the best of series with the bat [against Australia], but what stood out for me was his leadership. That's the greatest test for a captain, when you don't do well personally. He came through with flying colours.

“They beat the Aussies and the way they controlled themselves by not going overboard with the celebrations [was good], they looked the opposition in the eye. I think all of those things come from him. He has become a true leader.”

de Villiers added that Kohli was the best batsman in the world, while rejecting that label himself.

“I don't think I can be the best batsman. I don't play all formats,” he said.

Kohli and he had grown in each other's company, de Villiers felt. “I enjoy watching his passion. He is giving me that passion in old age. I think he is on the same kind of road [as I], realising it is not all about passion and energy all the time.

“You have to step back sometimes and make some clear decisions. Maybe that is something he has seen from me.”