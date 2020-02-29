Klaasen’s ton lifts SA against Australia

Paarl (South Africa)

29 February 2020 21:32 IST

A maiden international century by Heinrich Klaasen lifted South Africa after it made a poor start in the first one-day international against Australia at Boland Park on Saturday.

Klaasen hit an unbeaten 123 in a South African total of 291 for seven after home captain Quinton de Kock won the toss and decided to bat on an easy-paced pitch in hot, windy weather.

South Africa was 48 for three when Klaasen went to the wicket. He shared stands of 78 for the fourth wicket with Kyle Verreynne, who made 48 on his international debut, and 149 for the fifth wicket with David Miller (64).

Klaasen, 27, was playing in his 15th ODI. He more than doubled his previous highest score of 59. He faced 114 balls and hit seven fours and three sixes on a day when boundaries were scarce on a large outfield.

Pat Cummins was Australia's best bowler, taking three for 45.

Rabada injured

Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of South Africa’s three-match ODI series against India after sustaining a groin strain.

The 24-year-old will be out of action for four weeks.

Brief scores: South Africa 291/7 in 50 overs (K. Verreynne 48, H. Klaasen 123 n.o., D. Miller 64; M. Starc 2/59, P. Cummins 3/45) vs Australia.