ADVERTISEMENT

K.L. Rahul will not play as wicketkeeper against England: Dravid

January 23, 2024 02:58 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST - Hyderabad

K.S. Bharat and Dhruv Jurel are the two specialist wicket-keepers who are in contention to stand behind the stumps

PTI

File picture of India head coach Rahul Dravid with batter K.L. Rahul | Photo Credit: PTI

India head coach Rahul Dravid on Tuesday said K.L. Rahul will not be keeping wickets in the five-match Test series against England, and it will be a toss up between K.S. Bharat and Dhruv Jurel for the wicketkeeper-batter role.

ALSO READ
Ind vs Eng Tests | England bowler Shoaib Bashir's arrival delayed due to visa issues

Rahul had kept wickets in the two-match series against South Africa recently, and produced a rather nimble effort behind the stumps. The series against England starts here on Thursday.

"Rahul will not be playing as a wicket-keeper in this series and we are clear about that in the selection itself. We have picked two other wicket-keepers and obviously Rahul did a fantastic job for us in South Africa and really played a big part in helping us draw the series," Dravid said in a press conference here.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"But considering five Test matches (against England) and playing in these conditions the selection will be between the two other keepers we have," he explained.

The nature of pitches in India makes it mandatory for a wicketkeeper to stand up to the wickets against spinners, in this case R. Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, a role that should be assigned to a specialist stumper.

ALSO READ
IND vs ENG | Virat Kohli withdraws from first two Tests against England citing personal reasons

The 31-year-old Bengaluru player, has been a designated wicketkeeper only thrice in his 92 First-Class matches and none of those appearances came in India.

In that context, it might not have been wise for the team management to pick Rahul as wicketkeeper against England, considering the fact that the visitors' 'Bazball' style of cricket might just offer a few chances to the gloveman.

In contrast, Bharat, who stepped in when Rishabh Pant was injured in a car accident, has done reasonably well in the role, and often attracted plaudits.

Even though he has not really made a mark with the bat, his efforts behind the wickets cannot be brushed aside — from 91 First-Class matches, of which 82 have been in India, Bharat has amassed 287 catches and 33 stumpings.

Since Jurel is still a tad green behind the ears, Bharat is set to get the nod as wicketkeeper-batter for the series against England.

His unbeaten 116 that helped India A draw the first unofficial 'Test' against England Lions at Ahmedabad recently too might have boosted his stature in the eyes of the think-tank.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

cricket

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US