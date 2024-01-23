GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

K.L. Rahul will not play as wicketkeeper against England: Dravid

K.S. Bharat and Dhruv Jurel are the two specialist wicket-keepers who are in contention to stand behind the stumps

January 23, 2024 02:58 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST - Hyderabad

PTI
File picture of India head coach Rahul Dravid with batter K.L. Rahul

File picture of India head coach Rahul Dravid with batter K.L. Rahul | Photo Credit: PTI

India head coach Rahul Dravid on Tuesday said K.L. Rahul will not be keeping wickets in the five-match Test series against England, and it will be a toss up between K.S. Bharat and Dhruv Jurel for the wicketkeeper-batter role.

ALSO READ
Ind vs Eng Tests | England bowler Shoaib Bashir's arrival delayed due to visa issues

Rahul had kept wickets in the two-match series against South Africa recently, and produced a rather nimble effort behind the stumps. The series against England starts here on Thursday.

"Rahul will not be playing as a wicket-keeper in this series and we are clear about that in the selection itself. We have picked two other wicket-keepers and obviously Rahul did a fantastic job for us in South Africa and really played a big part in helping us draw the series," Dravid said in a press conference here.

"But considering five Test matches (against England) and playing in these conditions the selection will be between the two other keepers we have," he explained.

The nature of pitches in India makes it mandatory for a wicketkeeper to stand up to the wickets against spinners, in this case R. Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, a role that should be assigned to a specialist stumper.

ALSO READ
IND vs ENG | Virat Kohli withdraws from first two Tests against England citing personal reasons

The 31-year-old Bengaluru player, has been a designated wicketkeeper only thrice in his 92 First-Class matches and none of those appearances came in India.

In that context, it might not have been wise for the team management to pick Rahul as wicketkeeper against England, considering the fact that the visitors' 'Bazball' style of cricket might just offer a few chances to the gloveman.

In contrast, Bharat, who stepped in when Rishabh Pant was injured in a car accident, has done reasonably well in the role, and often attracted plaudits.

Even though he has not really made a mark with the bat, his efforts behind the wickets cannot be brushed aside — from 91 First-Class matches, of which 82 have been in India, Bharat has amassed 287 catches and 33 stumpings.

Since Jurel is still a tad green behind the ears, Bharat is set to get the nod as wicketkeeper-batter for the series against England.

His unbeaten 116 that helped India A draw the first unofficial 'Test' against England Lions at Ahmedabad recently too might have boosted his stature in the eyes of the think-tank.

Related Topics

cricket

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.